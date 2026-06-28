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Pak intruder caught along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Sun, 28 June 2026
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A 31-year-old Pakistani intruder was apprehended by Indian Army troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Sunday, the third such incident in the district this month, officials said.

Rayees Khan, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was taken into custody from Balakote sector shortly after he crossed the LoC into this side, the officials said.

They said no incriminating material was recovered from the captured intruder, who is being questioned to determine the motive behind his cross-border movement and whether he had any intended contacts or objectives on the Indian side.

The latest apprehension marks the third such incident this month.

On Friday, another PoK intruder Mohammad Sajad (26) was arrested from Gulpur area of Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch.

On June 9, Javid Ali, 14, was detained and handed over to Pakistan a week later.

Meanwhile, a suspected Pakistani drone briefly entered the Indian side along the International Border in Samba district, prompting a search operation by Indian forces.

The drone was noticed hovering near village Nundpur early Sunday, the officials said, adding the Border Security Force (BSF), Army and police later carried out a thorough search operation on the ground to ensure that there is no airdropping of weapons or narcotics from across the border.

However, nothing incriminating was found during the searches, they said. -- PTI

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