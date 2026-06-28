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Modi conferred with honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles

Sun, 28 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was conferred with the honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles' President Patrick Herminie here, marking his 34th international honour from a foreign nation.

PM Modi thanked Seychelles for the honour and dedicated it to the nations which are fighting the challenges of climate change. 

"Grateful to the people and Government of Seychelles as well as President Herminie for conferring upon me the 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon'," PM Modi posted on social media after receiving the honour. 

"I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those countries that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection their responsibility towards future generations. This is a pressing challenge which we have to overcome together," Modi said. 

PM Modi said India is ready to do whatever is required to make 'our planet greener and sustainable'.

"This is reflected in our various domestic policies, emphasis on Mission LiFE and global efforts like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and more," he said. 

Modi landed in the archipelagic nation on Saturday, for a three-day visit, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

In a ceremony held at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base here, Modi also handed over a 'Made in India' fast patrol vessel to the country's coast guard, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to strengthening their maritime security capabilities.

Earlier this month, Modi was conferred with Slovakia's highest civilian honour, The Order of the White Double Cross (First Class), in Bratislava. -- PTI

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