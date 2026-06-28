Left refuses to back UDF's no-confidence vote against BJP in Thiruvananthapuram

12:14

The Left Democratic Front on Sunday ruled out supporting the Congress-led United Democratic Front's proposed no-confidence motion against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led administration in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, saying policy differences prevented it from joining the move at present.



Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist leader and party's Thiruvanthapuram district secretary V Joy said, "We cannot join a no-confidence motion brought by the UDF now. It is a policy matter. Therefore, in the present circumstances, it is not possible."



However, the Varkala MLA told the media that the situation may not remain the same forever, indicating that political circumstances could change in the future, requiring the Left to review its stand on certain issues.



Despite the LDF's position, UDF Parliamentary Party leader K S Sabarinathan expressed hope that the Left would eventually support the motion.



He said moving a no-confidence motion was the constitutional right of the opposition, especially when the BJP-led administration had allegedly failed to effectively carry forward even existing projects after completing six months in office.



Sabarinathan also criticised the LDF, saying participating in a constructive debate through a no-confidence motion was better than merely staging protests outside the Corporation office.



A no-confidence motion is the constitutional right of the Opposition. After six months, when even existing projects have been thrown into disarray, the Opposition has a responsibility to bring these issues before the people, the ex-MLA said.



"I don't think the LDF will reject an opportunity for a constructive debate through a no-confidence motion," he told reporters.



The UDF recently announced a protest in front of the Corporation office on June 29 and plans to initiate further steps towards the no confidence motion, accusing the BJP administration of administrative paralysis and failure to address issues such as waste management, stray dog attacks and drinking water shortage.



Mayor V V Rajesh, however, said the Opposition was free to exercise its right to move a no-confidence motion once every six months.



He said the BJP had assumed office expecting that the CPI-M and the Congress might eventually join hands to bring such a motion.



Rajesh welcomed the Opposition's move but said the motion would not come up for discussion at Monday's council meeting, which would proceed with its scheduled business.



"The no-confidence motion will not come up for discussion on Monday. The council meeting will proceed smoothly and the scheduled business will be taken up," he told the media.



In the 101-member Corporation council, the National Democratic Alliance has 50 councillors and the support of one Independent, while the LDF has 29 members and the UDF has 20. -- PTI