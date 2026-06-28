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JEE aspirant jumps to death from flyover in Kota

Sun, 28 June 2026
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An 18-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar allegedly jumped from the Kota-Jhalawar flyover and died, police said on Sunday.

Jaishree, a class 12 student, had been preparing for the highly competitive engineering entrance exams at a coaching institute in Kota since January this year. She was living in a PG room in Vigyan Nagar area and died late Saturday night, they said.

Police said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide but more on the circumstances of her death would be clear after speaking to her parents.

This marks the seventh case of suicide by a student in coaching hub Kota.

A JEE aspirant allegedly jumped to death from the flyover around 11 pm on Saturday and sustained fatal injuries, Vigyan Nagar police station Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena said on Sunday.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment shortly after, he said.

The body was placed in the mortuary for post-mortem, which would be conducted after the arrival of her parents from her native place in Raniganj in Bihar's Araria district, the officer said.  -- PTI

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