Iran leader Mojtaba Khamenei urges legal action against US-Israeli 'crimes'

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US President Trump on Saturday said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire.





Trump threatened to wipe out Iran if the violations continued.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei criticised American and Israeli leaders for boasting of crimes committed against Iran and urged for pursuing legal cases in international and domestic courts against the deaths in Iran due to the conflict.In a series of posts on X social media platform as Iran marked the National Week of the Judiciary, Khamenei stated, 'The confessions and even brazen boasting of some of the leaders of the US-Zionist enemy regarding these crimes, are indisputably an admission of crime, and these effectively pave the way for the vindication of the [Iranian] nation's rights that have been violated.'Khamenei recalled the war crimes committed against Iran and the death of the Minab school girls in his message -- urging legal action in both domestic and international courts.'Physical & psychological damages inflicted on each individual of the Iranian nation in the 2nd & 3rd Imposed Wars, from child killings & war crimes in Minab & Lamerd to attacks on medical centres, is each a legal file that must be pursued in both domestic & international courts... From murdering newborns to our dear elderly population - & above all, the martyrdom of the peerless, unique gem of our era, our magnanimous, mujahid Leader -- is each a file among thousands of major legal cases that must be earnestly pursued in domestic & international courts,' he said on X.As developments follow in the region, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the American airstrikes in the early hours of Sunday on several monitoring and surveillance facilities on the country's southern coast.'These brutal attacks, which are a clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter and also a blatant violation of the first paragraph of the ceasefire agreement dated June 18, 2026, show that the American regime places no value or credibility on its own commitments, and this treachery is part of the essence of this regime,' the statement read.Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that American forces carried out additional strikes against multiple military targets in Iran, under the direction of the Commander in Chief, US President Donald Trump.In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday claimed it had destroyed eight US military infrastructures in Kuwait and Bahrain in a joint missile and drone operation, describing the strikes as retaliation for a second wave of US military attacks on Iranian targets.The IRGC said the operation was a 'decisive response' to what it described as recent US aggression. --