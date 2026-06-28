Gurugram man barges into house, demands Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint, fires at victim

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During interrogation, Narendra allegedly admitted to demanding the extortion money and attempting to shoot the complainant's husband.





Police said he also disclosed the involvement of his associate, Sarfaraz, a resident of Satlaka village in Gurugram district, who is absconding.

Police have arrested a man in Nimoth village here for barging into a house and demanding Rs 10 lakh at gunpoint, triggering a scuffle in which the victim's wife was injured while trying to snatch the pistol, police said on Sunday.Police said the victim's wife alleged in the complaint that the accused, Narendra, forcefully entered their house in the Sohna Sadar police station area on June 25.She alleged that Narendra pointed a country-made pistol at her husband, demanded Rs10 lakh in extortion, and pulled the trigger to kill him after he declined the demand, but the weapon misfired.Police said when she tried to snatch the pistol, she injured her hand, after which the accused fled, leaving behind the firearm and threatening the family.Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team arrested Narendra on Saturday, and an FIR has been registered, they said.Police said they recovered a country-made pistol and a live cartridge used in the crime from the spot.Narendra is a habitual offender and three criminal cases, including one of murder, one under the Essential Commodities Act and another related to assault, are already registered against him in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh districts, a Gurugram police spokesperson said. --