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Fresh earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Venezuela

Sun, 28 June 2026
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08:19
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The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) detected an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 off the coast of Venezuela.

The 5.6-magnitude earthquake impacted the waters off the coast of Aragua with the seismic event occurring days after the region experienced twin earthquakes that reportedly resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,500 individuals.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30km

Meanwhile, US Department of State's Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, "By bringing international disaster response programs under the State Department, the U.S. government is able to respond more rapidly and more effectively to disasters. After the earthquakes in Venezuela, the U.S. immediately mobilized, activating urban search and rescue teams and the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies."

Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez thanked United Arab Emirates President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his condolences to the affected families.

Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva expressed solidarity to Rodriguez on the face of the tragedy. -- ANI

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