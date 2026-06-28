Four arrested Nihangs in U'khand clash case released

09:26

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A court in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Saturday granted bail to four Nihang Sikhs arrested in connection with the recent Karnaprayag incident, officials said.



It is believed that the release of the Nihang Sikhs on bail will reduce the tension arising from the Karnaprayag incident on June 16, they said.



According to official sources, Chamoli District and Sessions Judge Vindhyachal Singh accepted the bail applications of the four accused, Satwinder Singh, Ajay Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Manpreet Singh.



The court ordered the release of each accused on bail upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.



Advocate Mohan Chandra Pant, deputy legal aid defence counsel of the Chamoli District Legal Aid Authority, representing the accused, said that, according to the court order, a bail bond was submitted and the release order was sent to the Chamoli District Jail.



Subsequently, all the accused were released, he said, adding that the four accused, along with about a dozen companions from Punjab, boarded a car and departed for their destination. -- PTI