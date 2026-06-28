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Fire breaks out in Lucknow cold storage unit

Sun, 28 June 2026
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11:09
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A fire broke out at a cold storage unit in the Chinhat area in Lucknow on Sunday morning prompting a large-scale firefighting operation. 

The police said the blaze has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported.

Locals reported the incident to the fire department, following which several fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Firefighters, assisted by local police, launched an operation to douse the flames. Thick plumes of smoke were visible from a distance.

Chinhat station house officer Dinesh Chandra Mishra told PTI that the fire was brought under control.

"There are no casualties and no one has been injured. The fire department teams are at the spot and the local police are assisting them," Mishra said.

According to officials, the firefighting operations continued with the help of hydraulic equipment. 

Officials said efforts were also made to ensure that no one remained trapped inside the premises.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Chinhat police have launched an investigation and are examining all possible angles.

The incident comes less than a week after a devastating fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area claimed 15 lives. -- PTI

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