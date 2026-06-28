'Everyone was watching': Bharat Tiwari's father speaks

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Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a student and local activist from Bilauti village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, died in a controversial police encounter on June 17, 2026.





Tiwari was known locally for aggressively raising awareness about local corruption and administrative failure, specifically highlighting the lack of government rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Jawania village.





Out of frustration with government officials, Tiwari had posted videos on Facebook showcasing himself brandishing an illegal weapon and threatening to 'encounter' local administrative officers.





Following that local police had surrounded his house.

On June 16, the Bhojpur Police released an official statement declaring that Tiwari was 'mentally unstable' and that they were attempting to disarm him and transfer him to a mental asylum for treatment.





On June 17, a stand-off culminated in Tiwari being shot and later succumbing to his injuries during treatment.

A video streamed on Facebook Live just before the shooting showed Tiwari standing in an open field, addressing the camera and throwing his pistol toward the police in an apparent gesture of surrender.





His family and residents argue that the police shot an unarmed man who had already yielded.

The incident has escalated into a major political and legal crisis in Bihar. Following public outcry and heavy political pressure, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ordered a formal independent judicial inquiry led by a retired high court judge.





The administration swiftly suspended four police officers, including the local Station House Officer (SHO), pending an investigation. -- ANI

Father of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who died on June 17 in an alleged encounter with police in Bihar's Bhojpur village has demanded justice, raising serious concerns over the manner in which his son was killed.Speaking to reporters here, Kashinath Tiwari said, "People across the world were watching how he was killed. If I don't get justice, then what will I get? The administration, the judges, everyone was watching how he was killed... There is nothing to hide here. They say there will be an inquiry, but no one knows what the outcome will be."Tiwari also expressed a lack of trust in the ongoing assurances of investigation, stating that despite claims of a probe being ordered, the family remains uncertain about the outcome and is seeking accountability from the authorities in the matter.The Bhojpur Police claimed that Tiwari continuously fired 8 to 10 rounds from an illegal pistol at the police team, forcing the STF personnel to fire back in self-defence.