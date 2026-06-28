'CBI must probe Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case'

10:40

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam/File image

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, saying a high-level investigation was necessary to preserve the faith and trust of crores of devotees.



Speaking to ANI, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the matter concerns the faith and reverence of millions of people and should be investigated thoroughly.



"This is a matter concerning the faith, reverence, and trust of crores of people. To uphold that trust and preserve the faith, a CBI inquiry should be conducted into the scam, irregularities, and misappropriation that have occurred within the Ram temple. The people of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not only the crores of people in India but also followers of Sanatan Dharma across the globe place their full trust in him, and they currently feel cheated," Krishnam told ANI.



"We need to know who is involved, who is complicit, who appointed these individuals, and who witnessed the theft taking place. I believe this matter should be investigated by a robust, high-level agency so that public trust can be maintained," he added. -- ANI