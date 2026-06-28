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Bridge washed away, road connectivity hit as heavy rain batters Sikkim

Sun, 28 June 2026
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A key bridge in north Sikkim's Dzongu was washed away due to heavy overnight rainfall, disrupting road connectivity in the region, officials said on Sunday.

Movement on the Phidang to Sankalang stretch was affected, after the bailey bridge over Phee Khola was washed away on Saturday night following incessant rain, they said.

Senior officials, including the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Mangan and local panchayat representatives have reached the site to assess the extent of damage.

"A detailed inspection is underway," an official said.

Continous downpour has also caused extensive damage in the Upper Kaw Khola area of Lingee in south Sikkim, he said.

An IMD bulletin said heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed one or two places in Sikkim, while light to moderate rainfall occurred in most parts of the Himalayan state in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday.

However, there have been no reports of any injury or fatality so far, the official added.  -- PTI

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