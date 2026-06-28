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BJP MLA escapes with minor injuries after road accident in Maha

Sun, 28 June 2026
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Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sudhir Gadgil escaped with minor injuries after his car was involved in an accident in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The accident occurred on a service road along the Ratnagiri-Nagpur highway between Waddi and Krishna Ghat when a motorcyclist allegedly took a sudden U-turn in front of the MLA's vehicle, they said.

The driver of Gadgil's car tried to avoid hitting the two-wheeler, but the motorcycle rammed into the vehicle. 

The impact triggered the deployment of the car's airbags, preventing a major mishap, officials said.

Gadgil, who represents the Sangli constituency, suffered a minor injury to one of his fingers, while the motorcyclist sustained wounds and was admitted to the Miraj Civil Hospital for treatment. -- PTI

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