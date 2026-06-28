All Sikh MLAs, ministers to appear before Akal Takht

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said all Sikh MLAs and Sikh cabinet ministers will appear before the Akal Takht on June 29 in Amritsar, regarding the anti-sacrilege law.



Our MLAs and ministers will go there and present their views in written form, Mann said while speaking to reporters in Amritsar.



Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, on June 15, had summoned all Sikh MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, and the Sikh ministers before the Akal Takht on June 29 regarding the anti-sacrilege law.



Non-Sikh cabinet ministers have been asked to submit their views in writing on the matter before 29 June.



The Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had raised objections to the anti-sacrilege law -- Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 -- saying it was enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth.



The Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, had earlier asked the state government to remove provisions from the anti-sacrilege Act which are "against the Guru Granth Sahib, the Khalsa Panth and the sentiments of the 'Sangat' (Sikh community)."



Replying to a question whether he will appear before the Akal Takht, the chief minister said he has not been summoned.



"Our MLAs and cabinet ministers will present the government side. Punjab Assembly Speaker (Kultar Singh Sandhwan) will also go. Whatever suggestions come from the Akal Takht or SGPC, we will discuss the same," said Mann, who was accompanied by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.



Replying to another question over a purported video, Mann said he will send the clip, in which a person could be seen wearing a mask resembling his, to the Akal Takht.



Mann said he will also present his side in a written format to the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.



He said he could never think of confronting the Akal Takht.



Mann said when he appeared before the Akal Takht in January, he had then stated that he was not in that video.



The Sikh Clergy on June 15 declared Mann as 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) over a controversial video.



The edict came after Akal claimed that the video -- purportedly showing a man resembling Mann -- was found to be "authentic" by two forensic laboratories.



The matter stems from the Akal Takht summoning Mann in January this year for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the purported video clip.



Mann, however, reiterated that he was not in the alleged objectionable video and claimed that the person seen in the clip was wearing a mask resembling his face. -- PTI