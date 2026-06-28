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6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Iwate coast in Japan; no tsunami risk

Sun, 28 June 2026
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A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan early Sunday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, adding that there is no risk of a tsunami from the quake.

According to the JMA, the earthquake occurred at 5:21 am (local time) at a depth of 41 kilometres.

The quake registered a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5 (5-) on Japan's seismic intensity scale in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, and Fudai Village, Iwate Prefecture. Tremors ranging in intensity from 4 to 1 were felt across areas extending from Hokkaido to the Kanto-Koshin region.

The agency said the earthquake was caused by a reverse fault with a pressure axis running in the west-northwest to east-southeast direction.

As of 7:00 am (local time), no additional earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or higher had been recorded following the event. -- ANI

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