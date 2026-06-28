11 baby crocodiles rescued from water tank in Mumbai suburb

08:33

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A total of 11 baby crocodiles were rescued from a water tank located near the Vihar lake in Mumbai's eastern suburb of Bhandup, a civic official said on Saturday.



Pre-monsoon cleaning and maintenance were being carried out at the water tank, he said.



Workers spotted a few crocodiles and immediately informed the forest department.



Rescuers from Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare were called to the scene. Subsequently, 11 baby crocodiles were rescued from the tank, said the official.



In a similar exercise last week, two baby crocodiles were rescued in the same locality. -- PTI