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Woman held with heroin in Arunachal's Deomali

Sat, 27 June 2026
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09:43
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A 39-year-old woman has been arrested with heroin valued at around Rs 4.5 lakh in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to official sources, Nyamyang Thingnok was apprehended during a joint anti-drug operation conducted by the police and the local administration at Batey Colony in Deomali.

A police team led carried out the raid at her residence, during which they seized the contraband along with Rs 9,700 cash, suspected to be sale proceeds from the drug trade, a mobile phone, and other incriminating materials.

According to the police, Thingnok had been on the run since May 15 this year, following the registration of a narcotics case and the subsequent arrest of two of her associates.

The accused had previously been arrested in another case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police said.

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