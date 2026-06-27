Want 'BJP-mukt Ram': Uddhav on Ram temple donation row

13:51

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday invoked alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya to target the BJP over "Hindutva" and accused the party of betraying Hindus by playing with their emotions.



He also vowed to lead protests to ensure "BJP-mukt Ram".



Addressing a rally in the Yavatmal-Washin constituency represented by dissident Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Deshmukh, who has joined Shiv Sena, Thackeray accused the BJP of breaking political parties to divert the attention of people from real issues.



"Real Hindutva teaches humanity. We reject your (BJP's) Hindutva of looting temples. We want 'BJP-mukt Ram' and Shiv Sena-UBT will lead such protests," he added.



All eight individuals arrested over the alleged embezzlement of donations were remanded in judicial custody on Friday amid a political storm, even as investigators reported recovering Rs 79.85 lakh. -- PTI