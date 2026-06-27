US targets Iran over merchant ship attack; Tehran hits back

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, June 26, as a powerful response to Friday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.





In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said that it targeted the US military positions in the region.





US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites after Iran hit M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 with a one-way attack drone.





The Singapore-flagged cargo ship was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast at the time of Iran’s attack.





The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire. Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor.





The IRGC Navy announced that it has targeted US military positions in the region in retaliation for American airstrikes against Iranian coastal areas, IRNA News Agency reported on Friday (local time).





Ebrahim Azizi, Member of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, meanwhile said that the US does not commit to ceasefire and the blame game does not work anymore.





In a post on X, he said, "The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore." -- ANI