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Two boys killed, eight injured after roof collapses in Lucknow

Sat, 27 June 2026
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09:22
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 Two 12-year-old boys were killed and eight others injured after a portion of a house's roof collapsed in Lucknow, the police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm on Friday in Mohalla Pakhariya in Mohana under the Itaunja police station limits, when people were being served drinks from the roof of the house during Muharram procession. The structure suddenly gave way, trapping several people beneath the debris, according to a police statement.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted all the injured to the 100-bed Joint Hospital in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT).

Doctors declared two boys --Â" Ali (12), son of Kasim, and Armaan (12), son of Imran, both residents of Mohana --Â" dead during treatment.

Five of the injured were referred to the trauma centre of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) after their conditions were found to be serious.

Two injured boys were discharged after receiving first aid, while another injured person, Rusida, daughter of Liaqat Ali, continues to undergo treatment at the BKT Hospital. -- PTI

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