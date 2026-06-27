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Theft of youth's future: Rahul on Maharashtra TET 'paper leak'

Sat, 27 June 2026
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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday described the alleged paper leak and postponement of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) as "theft" with the future of youngsters.

"Another paper leak. Another exam cancelled. This time, Maharashtra's TET.

"The country's education and examination system has been turned into a system of extortion, leaving every youngster in the country insecure," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

"This is not just a paper leak, it is the theft of the youth's future," he added.

The TET-2026, scheduled for Sunday in Maharashtra, was postponed after a raid in Bhiwandi town of Thane district found that certain individuals possessed several questions purportedly similar to those from the actual paper, officials said.

Police in Bhiwandi have registered a case against three individuals in this connection, they said.

In a statement, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) said it is committed to conducting the examination with complete transparency.

"Given the gravity of the situation and the necessity for an in-depth probe, the exam scheduled for June 28, 2026, has been postponed," it said.

According to the Thane district administration, the breach came to light in the early hours of Saturday, when police acted on confidential intelligence about individuals possessing unauthorised information about the examination paper. -- PTI

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