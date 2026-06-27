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Thank you, says Trump as Telangana names Hyderabad road after him

Sat, 27 June 2026
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Donald Trump expressed his gratitude for naming a road in Hyderabad, India, after him, saying he was the first US President to be honoured this way.

Trump's remarks on Truth Social on Friday came after the Telangana government named a road adjoining the US Consulate in the southern Indian city as "Donald Trump Avenue".

"The new Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad, India -- The first US President to ever be honoured in this way. Thank you," Trump said, sharing a photograph of Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and US envoy to India Sergio Gor unveiling the ceremonial plaque earlier this week.

The newly named Donald Trump Avenue is also close to the offices of major American tech firms, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

The Telangana government described the designation as a tribute to the United States and a recognition of Hyderabad's growing role in US-India relations. -- PTI

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