Sabarimala gold theft: SIT grills prime accused for 8 hrs ahead of final report

11:15

Sleuths of the SIT, which is probing the alleged loss of gold from the Sabarimala temple, have interrogated the prime accused in the case, Unnikrishnan Potty, for over eight hours, officials said on Saturday.



According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned Potty at the Police Headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.



He appeared before the investigation team in the morning and was questioned till evening, they added.



Sources said the interrogation was part of the final stage of the investigation before the SIT files its final report before the court next week.



The SIT had recently informed the court that its investigation in two cases relating to the alleged loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the gold-plated doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) had been completed and that it was ready to file the chargesheets soon.



Potty is the prime accused in both cases.



He was arrested by the SIT during the investigation. He later got statutory bail after spending more than three months in judicial custody. -- PTI