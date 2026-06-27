Resign and join RSS: Raj Thackeray slams Vishwas Nangare Patil

16:31

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday slammed senior IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil for attending a Hindu Sakal Samaj event and 'praising' the RSS, saying the top cop should resign and join the right-wing organisation if he wished to publicly express his admiration for it.



Thackeray, in a post on Facebook, said a police officer's loyalty should lie solely with the duties and responsibilities of the force, but Nangare Patil seems eager to publicly demonstrate his allegiance to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and appears to have suddenly developed an inclination to show dual loyalty.



The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief's comments have come after an undated video of Nangare Patil's speech at the Hindu Sammelan organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj went viral on Thursday, triggering a row.



The IPS officer was appointed the Nagpur police commissioner earlier this week.



The Maharashtra Congress has demanded an inquiry into a speech delivered by the senior official at the event, where he "praised" the RSS, stating that it raises questions about his neutrality and compliance with service rules.



In his post, Thackeray said that anyone who takes even a little time to examine who is organising these conventions and what their actual objectives are will understand who is behind them.



He noted that while every political party or organisation claiming to be non-political has the right to organise events and express their views, the real issue is whether a serving government officer - particularly a police officer - should attend such a gathering.



"Have you (Nangare Patil) forgotten that you are a police officer and that impartiality is one of the foremost expectations from someone in your position? If you have affection or admiration for the RSS, keep it to yourself.



"If you wish to express it publicly, then resign from service and join the RSS or the BJP. After all, for the past several years, there has practically been a guaranteed rehabilitation scheme for favoured officers. You too would surely be accommodated," he added.



Thackeray further cited a 2012 incident during the MNS's protest march against the Raza Academy, when a police constable congratulated him for standing by the police force.



He claimed that the government of the day considered that a violation of impartiality and sent the cop on compulsory leave.



He questioned whether the current dispensation would adopt the same standard in Nangare Patil's case, or if this kind of dual loyalty was acceptable, even desirable, to the government. -- PTI