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Ram Temple Trust confirms resignation of Champat Rai

Sat, 27 June 2026
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The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and its member Anil Mishra have tendered their resignation, the Trust said on Saturday and assured that a fair inquiry will be conducted into allegations related to the Ram temple donations. 

A statement from the temple Trust, issued by its treasurer Govind Dev Giri, said that the Trust has received the two resignations and will take a decision on them at its next meeting on July 11.

The Trust said that they are shocked, hurt and deeply saddened by the recent developments and are duty-bound to ensure that a fair inquiry is conducted and the faith of devotees is restored.

Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya were arrested on Thursday night, according to police. -- PTI

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