Pune fort murder: Siya's brother quizzed for ten hours

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Siya Goyal in police custody/Image courtesy X





He was later allowed to go home.



The official said Sahil Goyal was quizzed about his sister's relationship with co-accused and her lover Chetan Chaudhary.



"We had summoned him for questioning in the morning. He was allowed to go late in the evening," said an official from Lonavala rural police station.



Siya Goyal and Chaudhary have been arrested for allegedly pushing her fiance Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Both are in police custody.



"Sahil knows Chetan, and we cross-checked certain things with him. He was questioned for nearly 10 hours," he said. -- PTI

The police questioned Sahil Goyal, the brother of Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, for nearly ten hours on Friday, an official said.