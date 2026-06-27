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Police examine electric car used by Ketan in Lohagad trip

Sat, 27 June 2026
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11:07
Ketan Agarwal/ANI on X
Ketan Agarwal/ANI on X
 A red electric car which was used by Ketan Agarwal on the day he was murdered during a trip to Lohargad fort is now being examined by the Pune Police as it builds its case.

A video of Ketan Agarwal's electric car had surfaced on social media showing him and his fiancee Siya Goyal driving in the car with its sunroof open. The footage was recorded by Ketan Agarwal himself during a long drive after purchasing the vehicle. Ketan Agarwal had travelled to Lohagad Fort on June 18 in the same car along with his fiancee Siya Goyal.

The case, which is being probed as a murder, is currently under investigation. Ketan Agarwal's fiancee Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested and are in police custody as the probe continues.

On Friday, in a decisive move following the tragic murder of Ketan Agarwal, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

The decision was taken after the victim's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and urged swift justice in the case. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the case would be fast-tracked.

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