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Pakistani national caught by security forces near LoC in Poonch

Sat, 27 June 2026
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11:02
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A Pakistani national was apprehended by security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district on Friday.

The individual, identified as Mohd Sajad, son of Rafiq, is a resident of Polas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was intercepted after moving suspiciously during routine surveillance around the area.

Security agencies are interrogating the Pok resident to determine his motives and background.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, chaired a high-level joint security review meeting at Katra to assess and strengthen security and operational preparedness for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra ahead of SANJY 2026 and the anticipated surge in pilgrim footfall.

The meeting was attended by SSP Reasi, SP Katra, SDPO Katra, DySP Bhawan and senior officers from the Army, CRPF, Intelligence Bureau, CID, Railways, Traffic Police and representatives of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. -- ANI

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