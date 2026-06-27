NCP distances itself from Maharashtra MLA's remarks on polygamy

16:29

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday distanced itself from party MLA Sana Malik's remarks in the Maharashtra assembly on talaq and polygamy, stating they reflected her personal views and not the party's official stand.



Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare, in a post on X, clarified that the party disagrees with Malik's June 23 comments, asserting that the NCP consistently stands for protecting women's rights irrespective of caste, religion, or faith.



Malik came under fire earlier this week for her remarks in the state assembly that the issue of polygamy is not confined to Muslim men. During a discussion in the assembly on atrocities faced by Muslim women due to the triple talaq practise, BJP MLA Devayani Farande had said that polygamy is practised by barely one per cent of the men in Pakistan, and a man has to seek permission from an authority for a second marriage.



To which the NCP MLA had said, "If anything is mentioned in the Quran and if it is implemented in Pakistan, then we demand that this shall be brought here too."



She defended her statement on Thursday, saying she did not support polygamy, but was informing the House about the ways of polygamy.



Her remarks evoked strong reactions, with many leaders opposing her take on the Muslim Personal Law and women's rights.



Tatkare said, "The statement made by MLA Sana Malik on the issue of talaq is her personal opinion. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) does not endorse those views."



He asserted that the party has consistently stood for the protection of women's rights irrespective of caste, religion or faith.



"The party's position is that no woman should face the constant threat of a one-sided and unjust dissolution of marriage," he said in the post. -- PTI