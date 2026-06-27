Man hacks wife, 2 minor sons to death, dies by suicide in MP

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In a gruesome incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and two sons to death with an axe before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said Saturday.



The horrific murders took place late on Friday night in Kishanpur village, where the three victims died on the spot, and the accused fled to a nearby railway crossing to end his own life.



According to police, Balram Singh Kushwaha allegedly hacked his 32-year-old wife, Ravita, with an axe while she was asleep, and then went on to fatally attack his sons, aged eight and five.



Kushwaha fled to the Shikarpur railway crossing, located a short distance from the village, and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vijay Bhadoria said that a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the police are investigating the incident.



He said that neighbours and family members are also being questioned to determine the cause of the incident.



Bhadoria said that the bodies have been sent to Morena for post-mortem, and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and investigation. -- PTI