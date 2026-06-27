Kolkata warehouse collapse toll reaches 16

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Of these, 16 people have died, while 17 others were admitted to hospitals with injuries.



The official also confirmed that four of the injured persons were discharged on June 26 after receiving medical treatment. -- ANI

The death toll in the under-construction godown shed collapse in Kolkata's Taratala area has reached 16, officials said on Saturday.The incident took place on June 25 near Brace Bridge when a multi-storey under-construction godown shed suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers under debris. Emergency teams were deployed soon after the incident, and rescue operations were carried out to pull out those trapped under the rubble.According to the Kolkata police, a total of 33 people were affected in the incident as per the data release today.