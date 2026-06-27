Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kolkata warehouse collapse toll reaches 16

Sat, 27 June 2026
Share:
08:54
File image
File image
The death toll in the under-construction godown shed collapse in Kolkata's Taratala area has reached 16, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on June 25 near Brace Bridge when a multi-storey under-construction godown shed suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers under debris. Emergency teams were deployed soon after the incident, and rescue operations were carried out to pull out those trapped under the rubble.

According to the Kolkata police, a total of 33 people were affected in the incident as per the data release today. 

Of these, 16 people have died, while 17 others were admitted to hospitals with injuries.

The official also confirmed that four of the injured persons were discharged on June 26 after receiving medical treatment. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel, Lebanon sign US-backed framework for peace
LIVE! Israel, Lebanon sign US-backed framework for peace

US-Iran next round of talks in Switzerland on June 28, 29
US-Iran next round of talks in Switzerland on June 28, 29

As Tehran and Washington continue with their engagements following the signing of the MoU earlier this month, sources have told Al Arabiya that the two are set to hold the next round of negotiations in Switzerland on June 28 and 29.

CJP launches nationwide campaign against minister Pradhan
CJP launches nationwide campaign against minister Pradhan

Stepping up attack against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to demand his resignation and exhorted students, farmers and civil...

6 Op Sindoor heroes' names added to National War Memorial
6 Op Sindoor heroes' names added to National War Memorial

Six military personnel, who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor last year, have been officially recognised and their names inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This marks the first public release...

The Man Who Challenged A Prime Minister
The Man Who Challenged A Prime Minister

Jayaprakash Narayan was called the 'Second Mahatma'. He issued the clarion call against government corruption in June 1974 that ignited a fierce student movement that shook the Indira Gandhi government from the foundation to the...