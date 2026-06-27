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Kolkata metro rail services briefly disrupted after suicide attempt

Sat, 27 June 2026
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09:57
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
A person jumped on the tracks of the Kolkata metro's Kalighat station on Saturday morning in an alleged suicide attempt, disrupting services on the Blue Line briefly, a senior official said.

The incident occurred around 7.20 am, following which truncated services were operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar, and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations.

"The person was promptly rescued by Metro staff and emergency response teams. Following the rescue and necessary safety checks, normal services were restored across the entire Blue Line at 7.44 am," a Metro Railway spokesperson said.

The temporary curtailment of services was necessary to facilitate the rescue operation and ensure passenger safety, he said, adding that train services resumed over the full stretch of the Blue Line within about 25 minutes of the incident. -- PTI

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