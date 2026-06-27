It's not 'Op Tiger', but 'Op Devendra': Uddhav on exodus

20:49

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the defection of six MPs of his party to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena was engineered to keep Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in check and ensure numbers in Parliament for the delimitation bill.



Speaking at a gathering of party workers at Hingoli in central Maharashtra, Thackeray asked why local MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar crossed over to Shinde's party instead of the BJP.



Thackeray is touring the constituencies of the six MPs who recently quit his party and joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Shinde.



"The MPs were taken away when there were no elections. Why did they not join the BJP? I suspect this is actually 'Operation Devendra'," he said.



Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah might have orchestrated it to "keep Fadnavis at a certain level so that he does not enter the (future) race for the prime minister's post," Thackeray claimed.



"If the need arises tomorrow, these rebel MPs will vote for Amit Shah for the post of prime minister," said the former Maharashtra chief minister.



The so-called "Operation Tiger" (tiger being the mascot of the undivided Shiv Sena) was also aimed at helping the ruling BJP-led NDA to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to facilitate the passage of the delimitation bill, Thackeray alleged.



"They want to get the delimitation bill passed so that the entire country falls in the hands of north India. It does not matter how many farmers commit suicide, how many paper leaks take place or how many students end their lives. What they want is MPs," he said.



Targeting the MPs who defected, Thackeray said the voters had rejected the BJP and elected them because of the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.



"If I had not campaigned, would they have won? We got our election symbol only 15 days before polling. People voted against the BJP, but after winning on those votes, they joined the BJP-led alliance," said Thackeray.



Recalling the electoral setbacks suffered by the leaders who quit the party in the past, Thackeray said workers in Hingoli and neighbouring Parbhani had remained loyal to the Shiv Sena despite defections.



"Our MPs from Hingoli and Washim left us, and were defeated. Whenever MPs changed sides in Parbhani and Hingoli, party workers stayed with us while the rebels lost. I want history to repeat itself in Hingoli," he said.



Appealing to disgruntled workers to return to the party fold, Thackeray said the Shiv Sena belonged to its cadres and supporters.



He also attacked the BJP-led state government over farmers' issues, alleging that farmers lacked money to buy seeds and fertiliser, while the ruling alliance was busy "purchasing" legislators.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi once asked people not to buy gold. But they are buying MLAs and MPs. MPs have become cheaper than gold," Thackeray quipped. -- PTI