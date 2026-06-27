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Israel, Lebanon sign US-backed framework for peace

Sat, 27 June 2026
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks alongside Israel's envoy to the US Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh during an event to sign pact between Israel and Lebanon/Reuters/ANI Photo
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks alongside Israel's envoy to the US Yechiel Leiter and Lebanon's ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh during an event to sign pact between Israel and Lebanon/Reuters/ANI Photo
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (local time) announced a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon aimed at achieving "lasting peace and security".

The deal calls for a ceasefire, contingent on Hezbollah ending all fire and withdrawing from southern Lebanon.

In a post on X, the Department of State quoted Rubio as saying, "SECRETARY RUBIO: We're happy to announce a framework agreement between the sovereign government of Lebanon and the government of Israel, with the mediation and support of the United States of America."

Rubio said further, as per Fox News, "And it will take a lot of work and some time to get back to that point, but we believe today is the first step in that journey. And the first step is sometimes the hardest step, but it's the one we're taking together today. Obviously, the people of Israel deserve to live in peace and security. The people of northern Israel in particular, who have been targeted repeatedly by terrorist attacks launched from the territory of Lebanon, but not by the Lebanese people, not by the Lebanese government, but by an outside actor who has sought to use that territory to target innocent civilians who have been unable to live in these places for a long time." -- ANI

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