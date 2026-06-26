Indian Navy's Sudarshini joins tall ships event Sail250 in Baltimore

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INS Sudarshini (right)/ANI Photo

Indian Naval Sail Training Ship (INSTS) Sudarshini, which is on a transoceanic expedition, on Friday joined the celebration of the 250th anniversary of US Independence at Baltimore harbour near here.



Led by Commander Ravikanth Nandoori, the INSTS Sudarshini participated in SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore that celebrates the 250th anniversary of US Independence by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, and aviation demonstrations.



According to the organisers, the INSTS Sudarshini will be at the Inner Harbour West Wall till July 1.



Sudarshini is a three-masted barque, 54 metres long and has 20 sails, 7.5 km of rope and 1.5 km of steel wire rope.



The ship's sails have a total area of approximately 1,035 square metres (11,140 sq ft).



Capable of operations under sail or power, and with a complement of five officers, 31 sailors with 30 cadets embarked for training, the ship can remain at sea for at least 20 days at a time.