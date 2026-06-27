FCRA amendments not targeting any community: Kerala BJP chief

09:26

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar/File image

Bharatiya Janata Party's Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has defended the amendments to the FCRA, saying they were intended to prevent foreign contributions from being used for money laundering and that they were not aimed at targeting any particular community.



Responding to reporters' questions about concerns raised by several Christian organisations over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) amendments, Chandrasekhar said the issue had been politicised by the Congress during the elections.



"The Congress made this a big political issue during the elections, and we lost a lot of Christian support because of that," he told reporters on Friday.



He rejected allegations that the amendments targeted Christian institutions, noting that organisations from all religious communities receive foreign contributions under the FCRA.



Chandrasekhar said there was nothing in the amendments that would be used to target any group.



"This amendment is meant to prevent foreign contributions from being used for money laundering. That is what the home ministry has said. There is nothing in the bill that will be used to target anybody," he said. -- PTI