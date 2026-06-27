Chhattisgarh: Truck driver flees after running over child , caught after 60-km chase

11:04

A speeding truck driver allegedly crushed an 11-year-old girl to death and crashed through police barricades before being arrested after a dramatic 60-km chase in Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.



The nearly two-hour-long high-speed chase through Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district on Friday, parts of which went viral on social media, ended just six kilometres before the Maharashtra border when the vehicle veered off the road, an official said.



The heavy vehicle hit the victim, Poonam, in Gundardehi village under Ambagarh Chowki police station limits on the Rajnandgaon-Manpur road, killing her on the spot, district's Additional Superintendent of Police Pitambar Patel said.



The driver, however, did not stop after the accident and sped towards Mohla in an attempt to escape, he said.



On receiving information about the accident, police set up barricades outside the Mohla police station to intercept the truck. But despite police presence, the driver first rammed the rear of a parked truck near the police station, crashed through the barricades and sped towards Manpur, Patel said.



Police teams chased the vehicle while another barricade was erected near the SDM office in Manpur, where he again attempted to evade arrest by driving over the barricades and dragging them for some distance before entering Manpur town, he said. -- PTI