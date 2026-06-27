Authorities issue fresh notices to over a dozen establishments after Lucknow fire

10:51

In the wake of a devastating fire in the city's Aliganj area that claimed 15 lives earlier this week, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday continued its crackdown on commercial establishments allegedly operating in violation of approved building plans, issuing show-cause notices to more than a dozen premises.



An LDA official said the latest action targeted commercial establishments, such as gymnasiums, coaching centres, restaurants, hotels and nursing homes, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against them for allegedly carrying out construction in violation of sanctioned maps and building regulations.



The establishments have been given a few days to submit their replies and produce approved building plans before the authority, failing which action would be taken against them, the official added.



According to the official, nine establishments in the old city areas, including Chowk, Thakurganj, Balaganj and Hussainabad, were served notices on Friday. These included coaching centres, nursing homes, hotels and restaurants.



In Zone 4, comprising Aliganj and adjoining areas, notices were served on five commercial establishments. -- PTI