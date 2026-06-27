After poaching MPs, this govt is known for paper leaks: Oppn

16:01

The Opposition has alleged that "paper leaks" are no longer isolated incidents but have become the identity of the Maharashtra government after some persons in Bhiwandi were found in possession of questions purportedly similar to the actual question paper of the now-postponed TET.



"The reports suggest that the question paper for tomorrow's Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) was leaked in Thane, the stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.



"Who is giving political protection to the racket that is ruining the hard work, dreams, and future of lakhs of students?" asked state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Saturday.



He alleged that "paper leaks" are no longer isolated incidents, but have become the identity of "this failed government".



The Congress leader demanded a fair and impartial probe into the TET matter and strict action against those responsible.



Earlier in the day, The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026, scheduled for Sunday in Maharashtra, was postponed after a raid in Bhiwandi of Thane district found that some individuals possessed several questions purportedly similar to the actual question paper, officials said



"Congress will soon launch a protest against those playing with the future of Maharashtra's youth," Sapkal added.



Terming the alleged TET paper leak "a theft of the dreams and future of lakhs of students", Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that recurring paper leaks in recruitment and eligibility examinations pointed to the government's failure to curb such rackets.



He questioned whether those behind the alleged paper leaks were enjoying political or administrative protection and demanded an impartial investigation.



Wadettiwar demanded that the government accept the moral responsibility for paper leaks.



NCP (SP) spokesperson Amol Matele said if the teacher recruitment examination papers are being leaked, then no examination is safe anymore.



"Earlier, the question papers of CBSE, NEET UG, and several other competitive exams were leaked. This government has broken political parties and poached MPs; now it seems it has become known for leaks and betrayal as well," he alleged.



He termed the deferment of TET due to alleged paper leak a "very serious matter".



"Many teachers were preparing for this examination while carrying out Census duties. The cancellation of the exam due to a paper leak is a very serious matter. It is difficult to say whether the government will wake up to the issue," he added.



Matele alleged that the "thick-skinned government" has failed to act despite several incidents of paper leaks being detected in the past.



"No strict action has been taken against those responsible. We believe that some people linked to the government are deliberately involved in these paper leak rackets," he alleged. PTI