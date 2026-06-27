Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

32 licensed weapons missing from Haryana police station

Sat, 27 June 2026
Share:
11:13
File image
File image
Thirty-two licensed weapons kept under police custody at the Sector Eight police station here were stolen from the malkhana (armoury room), said an official.

Following an investigation, a case of theft has been registered against the malkhana in-charge, ASI Bijendra Singh. Singh was suspended by Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta, and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him, the official added.

Local residents had voluntarily deposited these weapons at the police station to ensure their safekeeping, intending to reclaim them when needed.

According to police sources, the missing weapons include several foreign-made firearms, with values estimated to range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. These include expensive foreign pistols.

It is suspected that these weapons have been sold in Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region. However, the police have not yet issued an official statement.

Discrepancies in the number of weapons were discovered during a routine inspection. An initial check revealed that only 13 weapons were missing, but a thorough investigation showed the figure had risen to 32. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

US bombs Iran after Hormuz attack, Tehran retaliates
US bombs Iran after Hormuz attack, Tehran retaliates

The US forces conducted strikes against Iran, on Friday, as a powerful response to Thursday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, said Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement.

LIVE! 32 licensed weapons missing from Haryana police station
LIVE! 32 licensed weapons missing from Haryana police station

Israel, Lebanon sign US-led framework pact for peace
Israel, Lebanon sign US-led framework pact for peace

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday (local time) announced a US-mediated framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon aimed at achieving "lasting peace and security".

'Boycott Mann' posters surface in Punjab after Akal Takht edict
'Boycott Mann' posters surface in Punjab after Akal Takht edict

Hoardings calling for the social boycott of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have surfaced at several places including Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Amritsar in the state.

6 Op Sindoor heroes' names added to National War Memorial
6 Op Sindoor heroes' names added to National War Memorial

Six military personnel, who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor last year, have been officially recognised and their names inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. This marks the first public release...