32 licensed weapons missing from Haryana police station

11:13

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Thirty-two licensed weapons kept under police custody at the Sector Eight police station here were stolen from the malkhana (armoury room), said an official.



Following an investigation, a case of theft has been registered against the malkhana in-charge, ASI Bijendra Singh. Singh was suspended by Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta, and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him, the official added.



Local residents had voluntarily deposited these weapons at the police station to ensure their safekeeping, intending to reclaim them when needed.



According to police sources, the missing weapons include several foreign-made firearms, with values estimated to range from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. These include expensive foreign pistols.



It is suspected that these weapons have been sold in Rajasthan and the Delhi-NCR region. However, the police have not yet issued an official statement.



Discrepancies in the number of weapons were discovered during a routine inspection. An initial check revealed that only 13 weapons were missing, but a thorough investigation showed the figure had risen to 32. -- PTI