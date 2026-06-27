3 women arrested for cooking beef in UP's Kaushambi

13:25

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Police arrested three women for allegedly cooking beef in a house in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh and recovered meat from the place, officials said on Saturday.



Police found out about prohibited cattle meat being cooked at a house in Panara Gopalpur village from an informer, they said.



"On seeing the police, four men fled through the village's narrow lanes," Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said.



Police said that upon entering the house, they found three women seated inside along with a vessel containing cooked meat and a transparent polythene bag containing raw meat. The women allegedly attempted to flee but were apprehended by women police personnel.



According to the SP, during questioning, the women allegedly admitted that the meat was beef brought home by some men in their family. "Half of it was being cooked for consumption that day, while the remaining half had been kept for the next day," he said.



All the arrested women were residents of the village. Police said 1 kg of raw meat and 1 kg of cooked meat, suspected to be beef, were seized from their possession.



A case was registered at Sarai Akil police station under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. After legal formalities, the accused were produced before a court, police said. -- PTI