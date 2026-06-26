Woman dies on bus, passengers thought she was sleeping

17:13

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A 21-year-old woman died on a state bus on her way to Mau from Varanasi, police said on Friday.



According to passengers, the woman remained motionless for a good part of the journey, but they took her to be sleeping.



Her death was revealed only when the bus reached Mau bus station around 12.15 am, and all but she disembarked.



The police took the body to a hospital, where she was declared dead.



The deceased was identified as Dimple Singh, a resident of Gauharpur village in Mau district.



Bus conductor Avdhesh Yadav said the woman had boarded the Gorakhpur depot bus in Varanasi with a ticket for Mau.



During the journey, the bus took a halt at the Ghazipur station, where the woman used the restroom but did not complain of any illness, he said.



Yadav said she appeared unwell, and when the bus later stopped outside the Mau district hospital, she was advised to get off and seek treatment, but she refused.



When the bus resumed its journey towards Gorakhpur and reached the Azamgarh tri-junction, the crew noticed that she was motionless and alerted the police, he said.



According to the police, Dimple worked at a garment shop in Delhi.



The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem, the police said. PTI