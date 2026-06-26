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Viral video row: Hoardings seeking social boycott of Mann surface

Fri, 26 June 2026
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20:58
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/ANI Photo
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann/ANI Photo
Hoardings calling for the social boycott of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have surfaced at several places including Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Amritsar in the state.

The posters also mention the June 15 edict of the Sikh Clergy pronounced from the podium of the Akal Takht, declaring Mann 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) over a controversial video.

The Akal Takht had summoned Mann in January this year for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the purported video clip.

In Hoshiarpur, posters have come up at various locations including near Gurdwara Harian Velan village Bajrawar on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road, near Chabbewal bus stop, in front of Gurdwara Shaheedan Ladhewali in Mahilpur, Tuto Majara village, old bus stand Mahilpur and Gurdwara Garna Sahib Dasuya.

In a post on X, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has said that these boards have been installed "to make the 'sangat' aware about the order issued by Sri Akal Takht Sahib in the matter concerning the chief minister". -- PTI

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