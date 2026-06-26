US-Iran next round of talks in Switzerland on June 28, 2

21:50

As Tehran and Washington continue with their engagements following the signing of the MoU earlier this month, sources have told Al Arabiya that the two are set to hold the next round of negotiations in Switzerland on June 28 and 29.



Citing sources, Al Arabiya said that the next round of US-Iran negotiations will be held on June 28 and 29 at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland.



According to sources, Al Arabiya said that these will be technical talks held at the expert level.



The major development comes as US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the US and Iran have agreed to set up a direct deconfliction channel with military representatives from both countries, reported Al Jazeera.



The arrangement involves representatives from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the US Army's Central Command (CENTCOM) being stationed in Doha, Qatar.



US Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with a British news site, said that Tehran and Washington have agreed to set up a direct channel with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in order to reduce the risk of further conflict, Al Jazeera reported. -- PTI