Usha Vance is the fin min US is looking for...

Usha, who is pregnant with their fourth child, bought a maternity dress that she wore to a podcast with her husband, that went viral for Vance's awkward greeting.





Vance shared that Usha bought that dress at bargain basement prices:





"She bought a $50 dress for $8.75. America: meet your next director of the federal budget!"





Will this shut up naysayers of their marriage. Wait and watch.

Vance had tapped Usha's knee as he told her it's "good to see you" with social media 'psychologists' commenting on the couple's "lack of chemistry".So, anyway, that dress...