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UP man ends life, records video saying he was duped in job scam

Fri, 26 June 2026
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A 37-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district after being distressed over an alleged job scam in which money was taken from him on the promise of employment, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Manmohan alias Monu, a resident of Mawana Khurd village in the Mawana area, was found hanging at his house on Thursday morning.

After receiving information from local authorities, the police reached the spot and conducted an inspection.

A forensic team also collected evidence from the scene.

Police said the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, it emerged that Manmohan had recorded a video before taking the extreme step. In the video, he alleged that a resident of Nangli Isha village, along with his brother and some others, had taken money from him on the pretext of arranging a job.

He further alleged that money had also been collected from several other people through him, but neither were jobs provided nor was the money returned.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother Jagmohan Singh, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against two named accused and some unidentified persons.  -- PTI

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