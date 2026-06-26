Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Ujjwal Nikam to be prosecutor in trekker murder case

Fri, 26 June 2026
Share:
15:39
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday assured the family of Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to death from Lohagad Fort by his fiancee and her lover, that the government would ensure strict punishment to those responsible and spare no effort in securing justice.

Fadnavis also accepted the Agarwal family's demand to try the case in a fast-track court.

Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, met the CM in Pune and sought justice for his son.

Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing him (Ketan) off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, located in Maval taluka of Pune district, on June 18.

According to police, Siya and Ketan (25) were scheduled to get married in November, but she did not want to marry him. Siya and Chetan allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ketan and executed the plan.

During his meeting with Ketan's father, Fadnavis assured him that the government was committed to ensuring that the accused in the case get stringent punishment and that every effort would be made to secure justice, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Fadnavis also accepted the family's demand to try the case in a fast-track court and approved the appointment of senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case.

The chief minister directed the secretary of the Law and Judiciary Department to initiate the necessary process for the appointment, while Nikam has conveyed his consent to appear as the special public prosecutor, the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Champat Rai, Anil Mishra quit as Ram Temple row deepens
Champat Rai, Anil Mishra quit as Ram Temple row deepens

The developments came after an FIR was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

LIVE! Ujjwal Nikam to be prosecutor in trekker murder case
LIVE! Ujjwal Nikam to be prosecutor in trekker murder case

Lover instigated Siya to kill Ketan Agarwal: Police
Lover instigated Siya to kill Ketan Agarwal: Police

The ongoing investigation into the murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal suggests that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, was instigated by co-accused Chetan Chaudhary to commit the crime. Goyal and Chaudhary, who were in a relationship, are...

NCERT book cites Manusmriti, says caste division of work
NCERT book cites Manusmriti, says caste division of work

The chapter, State and Society up to 1000 CE, says the Vedic period is 'often described as a period during which women held a high and respectful position in society'.

Nihang-police standoff in Uttarakhand ends after talks
Nihang-police standoff in Uttarakhand ends after talks

The Nihangs have called off their planned protest march in Uttarakhand related to a recent dispute at the Karnaprayag market in Chamoli and a gurdwara in Nagrasu.