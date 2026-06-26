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Uddhav Thackeray to tour Maharashtra after Shiv Sena-UBT defections

Fri, 26 June 2026
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Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray reached Nagpur on Friday and is set to tour Yavatmal, Washim, Hingoli and Parbhani over the next two days, following a major political setback for his faction.

This comes in the wake of the recent defection of six Shiv Sena-UBT MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Thackeray said that the party cannot be finished as long as loyal Shiv Sainiks stand with him, asserting that repeated defections will not weaken the organisation.

He said opponents believe Shiv Sena will collapse if "traitors" break away, but maintained that the party has survived such exits in the past and will continue to do so.

During the occasion, Thackeray said, "Even today, our opponents fail to grasp the reality. They believe that by bringing the traitors into their fold, they can finish off the Shiv Sena. Yet, many such traitors have already left; and as long as staunch, loyal Shiv Sainiks like you stand by me, the Shiv Sena cannot be destroyed. It is because of this very love of yours that the Shiv Sena endures and will continue to endure..."

He further added that those who try to weaken the party's roots would not succeed, expressing confidence in his cadre's resolve. -- ANI

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