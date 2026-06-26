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Three women among 4 dead in lightning strikes across Jharkhand

Fri, 26 June 2026
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At least four persons, including three women, were killed in separate lightning strikes across three districts of Jharkhand in the past 24 hours, police said on Friday.

Of the four fatalities, two were reported from Lohardaga district, while one death each occurred in Latehar and Koderma districts.

In Lohardaga, two women were killed at separate locations and six others sustained burn injuries, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Ghurti Oraon (48), a resident of Salgi village under Kuru police station limits, and Asida Khatoon (40), a resident of Charhu village under Bagru police station limits.

Kuru police station officer-in-charge Ajit Kumar said Oraon died after being struck by lightning while working in a field along with her husband and son. Both of them were injured and shifted to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Bagru police station officer-in-charge Dinesh Kumar said Khatoon was struck by lightning while she was grazing goats in her village. -- PTI

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