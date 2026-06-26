Teenage boy feared drowned off Mumbai's Aksa beach, search underway

21:35

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A 17-year boy was feared drowned in the Arabian Sea off Aksa beach in Mumbai on Friday afternoon, and a search operation was underway to trace him, officials said.



The incident occurred between INS Hamala and the Shitaladevi temple in Malad (West) at 3.53 pm, a civic official said.



The teenager was identified as Mazid Khan.



On being informed, teams of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade, police and a 108 ambulance were rushed to the spot, he said.



At the request of the fire brigade, the Navy was also informed to mobilise a rescue team for the search operation, the official said.



Further details are awaited. -- PTI